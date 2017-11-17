Psychiatric patient from Hawaii surprised that escape worked

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (AP) — A man who walked out of a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii and made it to California before being captured says he’s surprised his escape worked.
Randall Saito spoke to The Associated Press at a jail near Stockton, California, before a Friday court appearance.
Saito left the hospital in suburban Honolulu on Sunday, got a taxi to the airport and took a charter plane to Maui. From there, he caught a flight to San Jose.
Saito says he used a fake ID and was expecting to be nabbed on almost every leg of the journey.
He was caught Wednesday when a taxi driver in Stockton saw a TV report about the escape and realized Saito had been in her cab.
He was committed to the hospital after being found not guilty of a woman’s death by reason of insanity.
Saito says he’s contrite for the nearly 40-year-old killing but that he faked mental illness to get out of a prison sentence.
