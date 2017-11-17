BLACKHAWK (KRON) — Another Blackhawk resident has been burglarized in a rash of crimes that have been targeting that community for months.

Police believe the same crew of thieves is getting help from someone inside the gated community.

Still images captured back on Nov. 3 show three burglars as they approached a house on Blackhawk Drive.

The homeowner thinks he scared them off when he came home a little after 8 p.m.

“The time that people are either making dinner or they’re out having dinner, so it’s kind of a brazen and burglary,” Dr. Michael Ricupito said. “One ring (of) the doorbell and one was in the back with another burglar. They were on walkie-talkies, and no one answered the door. They case the back of the yard, broke my sliding glass door, and made entry.”

Another home on Deer Ridge Drive was burglarized this week.

Police say that makes 11 burglaries since May. Ten of those they believe were committed by the same crew of thieves.

Images were captured over the summer. Their black clothes look white because of the infrared cameras.

All of the homes targeted back up against a golf course.

In the video, you can see the suspects actually using a golf cart during a crime spree where they hit three homes on the same night.

That’s why Blackhawk police are confident the male suspects got assistance from someone from inside the community.

“This is it Danville,” Ricupito said. “Twenty years ago, put your alarm on, lock your doors, make your home look like someone’s living in them.”

Dr. Ricupito is getting the sliding glass door that was smashed in replaced.

And soon, he’ll be upgrading his security system.

“These kinds of crimes always happen to someone else until they happen to you,” Dr. Cicupito said. “And now, I’ve been a victim of a crime like this. It’s unnerving. The things they’ve taken from me can be replaced, but what they’ve taken from the standpoint of my security is gonna take a lot of time for me to recover from my life. And this was disconcerting, to say the least.”

The Blackhawk Homeowners Association is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the suspects.

