Sonoma County Volunteers Build Winter Shelters for Cats Affected by Recent Fires

This week, animal lovers in Sonoma County came together to help vulnerable cats that have no shelter due to the recent fires. Volunteers built nearly 200 shelters last Sunday to keep the cats warm as temperatures drop. The DIY temporary shelters were placed around burned areas, including Coffey Park and Fountain Grove.

“As the weather turns, the animals need to find shelter as previous hideouts, such as under houses and cars, is not an option, said volunteer Jennifer Petruska of Santa Rosa. “This also provides some protection from predators, as the openings are cat-sized. What these shelters provide to the ones who have lost pets is deeply personal. It gives a small amount of comfort that their pet may find a little house to keep them warm.”

Andrea Cogbill, also of Santa Rosa, organized this event in just three days. “I was really happy that so many volunteered their time to keep these cats safe and dry while the rescuers work tirelessly to reunite them with their people,” said Cogbill. “There are still lots of them out there.”

An estimated 100 volunteers helped to build the shelters at Herbert Slater Middle School gym in Santa Rosa. “Our community has been devastated by the fires. Many people lost pets, or are still looking for them with hope that they survived. When Andrea asked if she could use our space for the purpose of building shelter for pets that may still be out there, the answer was simple – of course,” said Middle School Principal, Shellie Cunningham.

“This was a monumental task,” said Cogbill. “I’m thankful to Principal Cunningham, volunteers and businesses, like Golden State Lumber, that donated all the insulation for the shelters.”

Andrea says there were many standout volunteers during this event, including a man named Hunter who came prepared with tools and ready to work. “He helped to make the insulation cutting portion very efficient,” said Cogbill. “He was fast, and his cuts were perfect. He quickly pumped out insulation pieces faster than I ever expected.”

Santa Rosa resident, Becky Shapley was another volunteer who made her mark. “She helped in huge way that day,” said Cogbill. “She coordinated deliveries and answered general questions all day. She also had a sign-up sheet in hopes of recruiting more people to help these animals in other ways, such as managing feeding stations.”

In addition to the Winter Shelter Build for Cats, there are other groups working hard to help pets affected by the fires, including the Facebook group Sonoma & Napa Fires Missing and Found Pets. Their goal is to reunite as many families as possible with their beloved animals. To date, there have been more than 300 success stories posted on their reunited page, but there are still 700 unresolved cases.

According to one of the group’s creators, those with a lost or found pet should complete a lost or found report with a shelter, which can be accessed on the shelter websites and Facebook pages. Also, be sure to check shelters in the area where your animal could be found.

“There are so many people who care about the pets that are missing because of the fires, said Cogbill. “I just love cats so much and keep finding myself in tears over what they are going through.”

She, along with dedicated volunteers, will continue to help as best they can – it’s a cause that’s personal for many. “I have a cat named Thor, and I love him like a child,” said Cogbill. “I love this cat so much, and I smother him daily. Sometimes my daughter jokingly asks, ‘Mom, do you love Thor more than you love me,’ LOL. To which I answer: Of course not, but just as much.”