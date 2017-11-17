Tahoe’s Heavenly gets 23 inches of snow for opening day

TAHOE (KRON) – The most recent storm to hit the Sierra Nevada came just in time for opening days of Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts.

Friday was opening day at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, which got 23 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mount Rose Ski Resort on the southwest edge of Reno received more than 3 feet of snow at the top of the mountain over the last two days after another 13 to 15 inches fell on the summit Thursday night into Friday.

The 40 inches at Mount Rose is the most so far in the Sierra, followed by Heavenly’s 23 inches, 19 inches at Squaw Valley near Truckee and 15 inches at Mammoth Mountain in Mono County – all in California.

Mount Rose set a seasonal record last year with a total of 64 feet.

