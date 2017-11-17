SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Henry Wofford joins Darya Folsom to talk about Golden State’s loss to Boston.

After a fast and furious fourth quarter, the Warriors fell to the Celtics 92-88.

The two teams started the final quarter tied at 68 and remained neck and neck until just before the final whistle.

They were never separated by more than four points, but there was one major difference; Boston seemed to be getting all the calls.

Kyrie Irving alone had seven trips to the line, and knocked down every single free throw.

Darya thinks this game could be a scary Finals foreshadowing.

She and Henry discuss this, and the Raiders upcoming game in Mexico in today’s Gary’s World!

