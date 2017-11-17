VIDEO: Guide dogs celebrate anniversary in San Francisco

By and Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 200 alumni of “Guide Dogs for the Blind” were celebrating the 75th anniversary of the organization by walking around San Francisco’s Chinatown on Friday.

They came from all over the United States to show just how easily they and their guide dogs could negotiate the crowded streets of San Francisco.

They deemed the city their favorite place to visit.

The alumni of the “Guide Dogs for the Blind” will be touring the streets of the city all weekend to celebrate the anniversary.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s