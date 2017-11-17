VIDEO: Guide dogs celebrate anniversary in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 200 alumni of “Guide Dogs for the Blind” were celebrating the 75th anniversary of the organization by walking around San Francisco’s Chinatown on Friday.

They came from all over the United States to show just how easily they and their guide dogs could negotiate the crowded streets of San Francisco.

They deemed the city their favorite place to visit.

The alumni of the “Guide Dogs for the Blind” will be touring the streets of the city all weekend to celebrate the anniversary.

