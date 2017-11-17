VIDEO: Apple Park opens for visitors in Cupertino

CUPERTINO (KRON) — Technology giant Apple can be pretty stingy when it comes to opening up to the public about its business.

But from now on, it is welcoming visitors to see at least part of its shiny new campus known as Apple Park in Cupertino.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe was there for the grand opening of Apple’s new visitor center.

An enthusiastic crowd, many of whom are themselves Apple employees, streamed into Apple’s new visitor center on Friday, and they were not disappointed.

“This is awesome,” visitor Linda Stone said. “I can’t believe how exciting this is.”

The visitor center is on North Tantau Avenue, just across from the main campus.

Apple Marketing Director Enrique Atienza led a media tour that began here in the café, which offers an assortment of coffee, tea, and snacks. There’s an open-air roof terrace with a view across the valley.

The glass-walled structure is designed to match Apple’s spaceship building.

“The entire structure is glass with only a pair of support structures that gives off a sense of pure space, just like we’re doing over in the main building,” said Ben Dobbin, who is a member of the architect team.

Visitors will want to check a model of the spaceship designed for Apple’s A.R.T., or augmented reality platform, where using custom iPads, you can tour Apple park in a variety of ways.

A new Apple store appears to be the main attraction. It’s the only place where you can buy official Apple Park T-shirts and other merchandise.

You can get a new phone or a watch or a laptop too, of course.

Apple product enthusiast Marilia Guimaraes came all the way from Brazil to add to her collection.

“I don’t know, it is like I am a child, a (know-it-all of) the history with Steve Jobs,” Apple customer Marilia Guimaraes said. “Have everything….I am just an Apple enthusiast.”

