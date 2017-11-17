RICHMOND (KRON) — KRON4 is learning more from the brother of a man shot by BART police in Richmond two days ago.

It happened just after midnight on Village Lane not far from the BART station.

Richmond police say the suspect reached for his gun.

But his brother, who identified him as Jeremiah Witherspoon, instead claims he had his hands up.

At Highland Hospital in Oakland, Witherspoon is recovering. His brother claims he was wrongfully shot by BART police.

His brother says Jeremiah had his hands up when officers shot him twice. Richmond police, who are investigating this case because it happened in the city outside the BART station, instead say BART police responded to calls of a man with a gun, who might have been involved in some sort of physical altercation at BART.

They found Jeremiah who matched the description nearby.

Then, when they approached, Richmond police say the suspect reached for his rifle forcing them to shoot him.

And the gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect’s brother claims BART police have dropped all charges against him. But that was not confirmed by Richmond police.

Their spokesperson instead told KRON4 on Friday he is expected to face charges. They just don’t know which at this time until BART police press charges and the Contra Costa County district attorney files them.

His brother tells KRON4 he plans to hire an attorney to subpoena the video of his surrender.

