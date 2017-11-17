VIDEO: Couple finds dead frog in water glass at Waffle House

FLORIDA (KRON) — A Tallahassee, Florida couple says they found a dead frog in the glass of water they got from a local Waffle House.

Claire Sheats says she and her husband had their drinks while waiting on their food.

Her husband eventually looking down at his water, and got quite the surprise.

“In my husband’s drink, there’s a whole frog just floating around in the water,” Sheats said.

Sheats says they dumped the glass of water out onto the table to be sure of what they saw.

“Sure enough, there’s the frog,” she said.

Her husband had already taken a few sips.

Sheats says the staff was as baffled as she and her husband were, and the manager apologized.

“Disgust. It’s a whole frog in a water drink and you’re at a restaurant,” Sheats said. “You have hairs in your food sometimes or maybe a little piece of plastic from packaging. But, this is an amphibian –you definitely lose your appetite immediately,” she said.

The couple left, filing a complaint with the Waffle House corporate office and the state health department.

The health department inspected the restaurant four days later on Nov. 9.

The state report shows eleven violations, including food residue buildup in coolers, grease buildup in the cooking area, dust building up, and food stored at an improper temperature.

The report does not mention an investigation of a frog incident.

“My husband and I have always enjoyed Waffle House. But, being that that happened, it kind of puts a bad taste in your mouth,” Sheats said.

The health inspection report says the restaurant has until this week to correct the violations.

