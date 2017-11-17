FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisconsin (KRON/CNN) — We all know that Wisconsin is America’s “cheese state.”

But what should have been just another day took a wrong turn on Friday when there was an explosion at a cheese plant in Fond du Lac County.

An employee suffered broken bones and burns in an explosion and fire.

He’d reportedly been using a torch to cut apart an empty 55-gallon barrel when the explosion happened.

Emergency crews airlifted the man to the hospital.

The fire chief says crews managed to put out the fire before it caused extensive damage.

“The employees that were there did a good job of extinguishing some of the–and keeping the fire small, but when the first people arrived here, they were trying to get people out of the shop to avoid further damage just to the people inside,” Lamartine Fire Department Chief Joe Birschbach said.

The injured employee is reportedly in stable condition.

