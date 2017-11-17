VIDEO: Group of Santa Rosa residents hold ‘free’ garage sale for North Bay Firestorm victims

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A group of neighbors in Santa Rosa connected through social media, internet forums, and word of mouth to help those who lost their homes and belongings in the North Bay Firestorm.

They’re organizing a number of garage sales, where instead of selling things, they will be giving them away for free to those who need it most.

Signs that will be seen all over Santa Rosa on Saturday will indicate a garage sale where everything will be free for the survivors of the fires.

After the fire, Diane Madero opened her home to five people who had been evacuated.

“There was a lot of just quiet, and you know, meditation, and just trying to take it and just hugs and dinners together,” Madero said.

That experience reminded her that sometimes, less is more.

“I started looking through my things, and I saw how many extra blankets, pillows, pots and pans, dishware that I hadn’t used…children’s things, BBQ, and said, ‘We can start, get all the neighbors involved to put things out on their curbs and help people resupply their homes,'” Madero said.

And what started out as a small way to help has grown into more than a dozen locations where neighbors will be hosting garage sales.

Everything is free.

“This is fitting for our community just to have a free giveaway,” garage sale organizer Monica Vincent said.

Vincent read about the garage sales online and decided it was the perfect way for her to help the fire victims out.

“Think about how it would be to start over from scratch in your own home, look around, what’s there? What do you need?” Vincent said.

They’ve collected all kinds of household items, but they are aware that the recovery will take time.

The garage sales will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Garage sale locations:

Alderbrook Drive, off Sonoma Avenue.

Arista Lane near Pascal Street.

Baja Court, off Monte Verde Drive.

Beaver Street.

Benton Street, between Glenn and Morgan.

Bonnie Lane, off Bonita Vista.

California Avenue near Parker Drive.

Casa de Arroyo Drive, off Casa Grande Drive in Petaluma.

Clark Street.

Crest Drive, off Franklin Avenue.

Evergreen Road, off Creekside Road.

Fir Drive, off Creekside Road.

Fitzpatrick Court, off Chanate Road.

Grand Avenue, near Milton Street.

3524 Hacienda Drive, off Jacqueline Drive.

Hemlock Street, off Dogwood Drive near Coffey Park.

Jack London Drive near Hansen Drive.

Jean Drive, off Montgomery Drive.

Kawana Springs Road near Colgan Park

Kieran Court, off Newanga Avenue.

Lomitas Ave and Lomitas Lane.

423 Lomitas Flats.

Loretta Way and Mary St. in the mobile home park near Piner Road and Range Avenue.

912 Louisa Court.

Lurline Way, off Hacienda Drive and Jacqueline Drive.

Marigold Lane, off Firelight Drive.

2029 Midway Dr.

696 Natalie Dr., in Windsor.

Northstar Drive, off Sonoma Mountain Parkway in Petaluma

Orchard Street, off Spencer Avenue.

Piner Road at Pioneer Way.

Poppy Street, off Franklin Avenue.

Princeton Drive, off Yulupa Avenue.

Putney Dr, off West College Avenue.

Rick Drive, off Badger Road.

Robin Hood Lane, between Sherwood Drive and Shortt Road.

Siesta Lane, off Paloma Avenue.

Spencer Avenue, between North and Wright streets

Stewart Street, between Spencer and Pacific avenues.

303 Talbot Ave.

Vallejo Street, near Doyle Park.

Verbena Drive, off Honeysuckle Drive.

West Third Street, between Stoney Point Road and Dutton Avenue.

Westwood Drive, near Olive Avenue in Novato.

Wheeler Street, off S. E Street.

Yukon Drive, off Mission Boulevard.

