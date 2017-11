VIDEO: Holiday travel season already hectic at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holiday travel season kicks off today.

Nearly 170,000 people are expected to go through San Francisco International Airport today alone.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at SFO this morning where he says more than 169,000 forecasted passengers arriving and departing.

In total, 6.7 million travelers are expected at SFO between Nov. 17 and Jan. 1.

This represents a 3.6% increase in traffic compared to the same period last year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES