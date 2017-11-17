VIDEO: Mom shot several times while shielding children in Tehama Co. rampage

Video courtesy of CNN

TEHAMA COUNTY (KRON) — A mother and her three children are among those who were shot, but survived the deadly shooting spree in Tehama.

Stay-at-home mom Tiffany Pommathep and her kids were in her truck when their neighbor, Kevin Neal, opened fire at Rancho Tehama School.

“I saw him come up alongside me and he pulled out a rifle and that’s when I told my kids to duck,” Pommathep said.

Now, Tiffany is recovering at Enloe Medical Center from five gunshots to the shoulder and hip.

Her 10-year-old son Johnny Jr was shot twice in the leg.

Six-year-old Jake was shot in the foot, and 2-year- old Nikos has a shrapnel scar on his neck.

Tiffany thought she was going to die as she frantically drove around asking people for help. She was bleeding and losing consciousness.

“Found some more strength to open my window, my door and I hopped out to her and asked her ‘can you help, I’m shot I’m dying, and my kids are in the car.’ She said she couldn’t help me because she only had a two-seater and she was late for work. That hurt my heart a lot,” Pommathep said.

The one who did help her that day was assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.

“There are children involved. It’s an emotional thing,” Johnston said.

Tiffany’s husband Johnny just wishes something could have been to stop his neighbor, who he says has threatened to kill before.

“We’re not mad, we’re not angry. We just feel like things could have been prevented, but that’s out of our control,” Johnny Pommathep said.

“We’re one of fortunate ones. We can go home,” he said.

Tiffany says she understands that people may have been afraid to get involved because they didn’t know how she got her injuries.

She hopes her story will encourage people to help if they’re ever in that situation.

CNN contributed to this article

