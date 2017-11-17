VIDEO: ‘Play it Forward’ donating supplies to North Bay Firestorm victims

Published:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The families of first responders, who lost their homes in the North Bay fires, will also be getting much-needed supplies.

The San Francisco-based agency “Play it Forward” is collecting items for the families.

Donations include clothing, sports equipment, and toys.

“Play it Forward” works with professional athletes and philanthropists.

The agency is working with former baseball players like Johnny Gomes to collect athletic equipment for the 110 Santa Rosa Little League players who lost the equipment in the fires.

Johnny Gomes played for the A’s, is from Petaluma, and went to Santa Rosa Junior College.

