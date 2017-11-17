VIDEO: Police investigate string of robberies near U.C. Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are investigating a string of robberies near U.C. Berkeley, which they believe could be related.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in Berkeley Friday morning.

She says there have been at least five robberies within a week throughout the city.

Police think they may be related due to the timing, proximity of the crime scenes and other similarities.

The victims have all been college-aged people, walking alone.

The first robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the area of Spruce and Virginia streets.

In that case, two men approached a victim, started a conversation, and then attacked him. The suspects tried to take his backpack, but he fought back.

Around 10:05 p.m. that same night, two men approached a second lone victim in the 2600 block of Regent St. People’s Park.

They grabbed and took property from the victim after a short conversation.

Around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, two men approached a victim in the 2500 block of Le Conte Ave. and tried to take his phone and backpack, but he fought back and the robbery was interrupted by an approaching car.

That same evening, around 8:35 p.m., two men approached a victim in the areas of Hearst and Scenic avenues and forcibly removed his backpack while claiming to have a gun.

Finally, around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, two men approached a victim in the area of Spruce and Virginia streets.

The suspects claimed to have a gun and tried to take the victim’s backpack. The victim resisted and was beaten by one of the suspects.

The crime was interrupted by interference from people passing by.

All the men described in these robberies are between 18 and 30 of all different backgrounds.

Police are advising residents in the area to pay attention to their surroundings, travel in groups whenever possible, stick to well-lit and highly populated areas and consider leaving smartphones or other devices in their pockets.

Anyone wearing headphones is advised to use just one earbud.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES