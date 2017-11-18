Friend mourns mother, daughter killed in Sonoma County DUI crash

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– A family is left with only memories after a mother and daughter were killed when a DUI driver slammed into their car in Sonoma County on Tuesday.
Estafania Soto worked at Crush Beauty Bar to support her 7-year-old daughter Kaliyah Adkins. In front of the salon, former co-workers and clients of Soto left dozens of mementos, and among them were photos of her and Kaliyah.
7-year-old girl hurt in head-on, DUI Sonoma County crash dies
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. just west of Agua Caliente.
Police said, Jose M. Lopez-Perez, was under the influence when he crossed over the yellow line and crashed head-on into Soto’s car.
Soto died in the wreck and her daughter Kaliyah passed on Friday.
KRON4’s Spencer Blake spoke with a close family friend, Sierra Sweeden.
Sweeden said both Soto and Kaliyah loved to dance and sing. She said Soto worked six days a week at two different salons to give Kaliyah the best life possible.
“I think that’s the only comfort that anyone can really find in losing a seven-year-old, is that her mom was there to welcome her with open arms,” Sweeden said.
The suspect, Lopez-Perez, is in custody with no bail.
His next court appearance will be on Nov. 27.
