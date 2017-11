Happy 89th Birthday Mickey Mouse

Los Angeles (KRON)–Happy Birthday Mickey Mouse! He turned 89 on Saturday.

Mickey’s first cartoon, “Steamboat Willie,” premiered in New York on Nov. 18, 1928.

His official birthday actually changed a number of times over the years, but according to the Walt Disney Family Museum, it was settled in 1978 that the star was born on his first big premiere.

Of course, that makes November 18th Minnie Mouse’s birthday as well because she appeared in the same cartoon.

Happy Birthday, Mickey and Minnie!

