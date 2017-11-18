Jay-Z takes on criminal justice reform

LOS ANGELES (KRON)–Rapper and Hip-Hop mogul, Jay-Z- is speaking out about criminal justice reform.
Jay-Z wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times which was published on Friday.
In the piece, he called for justice for fellow rapper Meek Mill.
Meek Mill was recently sentenced to between two and four years in prison for violating his probation.
Critics argue the sentence was too stiff. Jay-Z agrees and wrote that what happened to Meek Mill is the result of a criminal justice system that, “entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of Black people every day.”
He also wrote that Black people are sent back to jail for probation and parole violations at a higher rate than Whites.
Jay-Z says it’s time to treat people on parole and probation better.
