New updates on missing Pacifica teen considered at risk

PACIFICA (KRON)–The Pacifica Police Department hopes new information can help locate a teen who went missing late September.

According to police, 17-year-old Tyla-Ann Placencia failed to return home from school at Oceana High School on Sept. 29.

Her friends reported that she might have been in San Francisco where she was trying to raise money for a bus trip to Ohio. Authorities said there have been reports of Placencia riding a bus in San Francisco. Officers said that although she is a voluntarily missing person, she is considered at risk due to her age.

Police believe Placencia is still in San Francisco or San Mateo County areas but has changed her appearance. The attached photograph shows how Placencia most likely looks today.

Anyone with information regarding Placencia is encouraged to contact the Pacifica PoliceDepartment at 650-738-7314.

