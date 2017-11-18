Police: Teen stole $1,000 in alcohol, cigarettes, lotto tickets from Petaluma business

PETALUMA (KRON) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of goods from a Petaluma business, according to Petaluma Police Department.

Around 4:02 a.m. officers responded to the Fast and Easy Mart at 680 Petaluma Blvd. N. to a burglary report, police said.

Someone passing by told police the glass door of the business was broken out.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the shop had been burglarized.

Police found a 15-year-old in the parking lot, who they say broke in by shattering the window with a beer bottle.

He allegedly stole more than $1,000 in alcohol, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

The teen is not being identified because he is underage.

He was charged with commercial burglary and booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES