Report: David Cassidy, 67, in a coma with organ failure

FILE - This Aug. 8, 2009 file photo shows actor-singer David Cassidy, best known for his role as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Cassidy has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with an expired tag after a crash in Florida last month. The 65-year-old Cassidy sideswiped a truck and then tried to cover his license plate before driving away with a flat tire. The charges were filed Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. Authorities said witnesses identified Cassidy as the driver in a photo lineup. A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

(WFLA)—Partridge Family star David Cassidy was rushed to a Florida hospital on Wednesday and is currently in an induced coma in critical condition, TMZ reports and his representative Jo-Ann Geffen confirmed with USA Today Saturday.

A source tells the tabloid his organs are shutting down, his condition has been worsening and “it’s looking grim.”

The 67-year-old singer is reportedly in need of a life-saving liver transplant.

TMZ says his family is arriving at the hospital to comfort him.

No further details are available at this time.

