Rowing team discovers body floating near Los Angeles port

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a college rowing team practicing near the Port of Los Angeles discovered a body floating in the water.

Lt. Mark Oliver of the Los Angeles Port Police says the man’s body was found around 9 a.m. Saturday.

A fire department crew retrieved the body.

Oliver says the man has been identified but officials wouldn’t release his name until his family is notified.

