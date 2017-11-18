Rowing team discovers body floating near Los Angeles port

SAN PEDRO, CA - APRIL 16: The Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, at the entrance of the Port of Los Angeles on April 16, 2013 in San Pedro, California. The Port of Los Angeles Police are under a heightened state of alert one day after explosions at the Boston Marathon killed 3 people and wounded more than 170 others. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a college rowing team practicing near the Port of Los Angeles discovered a body floating in the water.

Lt. Mark Oliver of the Los Angeles Port Police says the man’s body was found around 9 a.m. Saturday.

A fire department crew retrieved the body.

Oliver says the man has been identified but officials wouldn’t release his name until his family is notified.

