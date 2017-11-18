US Postal truck catches fire in Menlo Park

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON)- A US Postal Service truck caught fire in Menlo Park Friday afternoon.

Fire crews rushed to the scene and found the postal agent safely outside the vehicle and uninjured.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 12:09 p.m. in front of 251 Oakhurst Place. Firefirefighters were able to contain the flames within 15 minutes.

Fire Chief Schapelhouman said “we understand that delivery of the mail was temporarily disrupted to 300 of 400 customers in the Suburban Park Area The Postal Service will be conducting an investigation of the fire but also addressing the damaged and destroyed mail with their customers on this route”.

