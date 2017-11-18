VIDEO: Couple accidentally shot during gun talk at Tennessee church

By Published: Updated:
CNN Photo

Video courtesy of CNN

TENNESSEE (KRON) — Two people are recovering after an accidental shooting at a Tennessee church.

Tellico Plains Police and a Monroe County Sheriff’s car responded to a call of shots fired at First United Methodist Church.

They determined a couple had been shot in an accidental discharge of a gun during what the church pastor says was a community luncheon.

Police say 81-year-old Wayne Reid was showing people his unloaded handgun.

He reloaded it and put in his pocket when someone else asked to see it during an informal discussion about using guns to protect church congregations.

The bullet grazed Reid’s 80-year-old wife Kathy in the stomach, then hit her arm.

Her son says she’s recovering from a broken arm, and Mr. Reid is coming home from the hospital with an injured hand.

The community is rallying around the couple, saying they don’t want to politicize what happened, that it was just an accident.

Local police Chief Russ Parks has a warning for those who handle guns:

“My biggest thing as far as gun safety is if you’re gonna be around a gun like that, make sure you keep your finger off the trigger.”

CNN contributed to this article

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s