VIDEO: Apartment fire kills 2 near San Jose State University

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people were killed in an apartment fire near San Jose State University Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out around 4:55 a.m. at 9th and Reed streets, just a few blocks east of campus.

Video shows firefighters giving CPR to multiple victims pulled from the burning building.

A stretcher is also seen in the video.

There are tow confirmed fatalities.

The amount and extent of any other injuries is not known at this time.

The cause is under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

