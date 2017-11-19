3 injured after plane crashes into San Jose home

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A plane carrying three passengers crashed into a home Sunday afternoon.
According to the San Jose Fire Department, the crash happened around 3:01 p.m.near the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue, just a few blocks from the airport.
The plane struck the garage of the home. Two passengers sustained major injuries and a third passenger suffered minor injuries.
All three passengers were transported to a local hospital.
