3 injured after plane crashes into San Jose home

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A plane carrying three passengers crashed into a home Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the crash happened around 3:01 p.m.near the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue, just a few blocks from the airport.

The plane struck the garage of the home. Two passengers sustained major injuries and a third passenger suffered minor injuries.

All three passengers were transported to a local hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s