Activists march though San Francisco streets against deadly crashes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Nearly 100 activists took to the street Sunday afternoon and marched to San Francisco City Hall to call for an end to cyclist and pedestrian deaths at the hands of drivers.

Members of a group called, “Families for Safe Streets,” relived their painful stories in hopes that drivers and lawmakers will listen.

Activists are urging legislators to pass Bill AB 342 that would install automated speed enforcement cameras to monitor streets and highways.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian spoke with loved ones who hope to save other families from the same heartache.

#SF #BayArea #FamiliesForSafeStreets March for drivers to be vigilant and end fatal crashes. Also remembering those that passed as a result @kron4news pic.twitter.com/wf4A6tZthN — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) November 20, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES