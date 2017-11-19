Activists march though San Francisco streets against deadly crashes

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Nearly 100 activists took to the street Sunday afternoon and marched to San Francisco City Hall to call for an end to cyclist and pedestrian deaths at the hands of drivers.

Members of a group called, “Families for Safe Streets,” relived their painful stories in hopes that drivers and lawmakers will listen.

Activists are urging legislators to pass Bill AB 342 that would install automated speed enforcement cameras to monitor streets and highways.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian spoke with loved ones who hope to save other families from the same heartache.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s