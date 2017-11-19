SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A Daly City police officer was injured during a pursuit on Interstate 280 in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.
According to the Daly City Police Department, around 11:40 a.m officers were called to the Serramonte Mall on a report of suspects inspecting parked vehicles.
Responding officers found a possible associated vehicle and initiated a pursuit, police said.
The vehicle pursuit continued northbound I-280 towards San Francisco. A Daly City motorcycle officer was involved in a solo collision on I-280 near Alemany Boulevard.
The officer was transported to San Francisco General Hospital and is in stable condition.
Two subjects were detained and arrested shortly after in a nearby San Francisco neighborhood.
