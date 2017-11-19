Lone boat spins out of control near Half Moon Bay coast

HALF MOON BAY (KRON)– The Coast Guard Golden Gate division responded to a report of a boat spinning out of control near off the Half Moon Bay coast.
According to officials, no one was onboard the boat, but since then a person was recovered from the water.
At this time details are scarce.
