Lone boat spins out of control near Half Moon Bay coast

HALF MOON BAY (KRON)– The Coast Guard Golden Gate division responded to a report of a boat spinning out of control near off the Half Moon Bay coast.

According to officials, no one was onboard the boat, but since then a person was recovered from the water.

At this time details are scarce.

