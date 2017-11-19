Marshawn Lynch holds 11th annual turkey giveaway

By and Published:


OAKLAND (KRON)– Raiders running back and Oakland native, Marshawn Lynch, held his annual turkey giveaway Sunday morning.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid attended the event and spoke with families that had started lining up at least five hours ahead of time.

“Been here since a quarter to 7 this morning and it’s a blessing because I need it for my children,” one woman said.

Sunday marked the 11th year that Lynch, along with the Fam1st Family Foundation, helped those in need during the holidays.

