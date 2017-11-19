MISSING: 72-year-old Fremont woman considered ‘at risk’

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are asking the public for help finding an “at risk” woman who went missing Saturday in Fremont.

72-year-old Ming Liu left her home on Sterne Pl. between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., according to Fremont Police Department.

Liu is considered “at risk” because of the cold weather and the fact that she is in the early stages of dementia.

“We are very concerned due to the low temperatures that hit the Bay Area last night,” police said.

She was last seen wearing a red, fleece sweatshirt with a hood.

Police describe her as being 5 feet, two inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having gray hair and brown eyes.

“Liu is known to walk around the Northgate area (Darwin/Fremont Bl/Ranch 99 Market), but it is out of character for her to be gone for long periods of time,” police said.

Last night, police searched the area around her home, and conducted a “grid search of all of City streets, parks and open businesses north of Decoto Rd.”

A police bloodhound assisted in the search effort.

Police also issued a Code Red phone call to all households within a one mile radius of Liu’s home.

If anyone has information about Ming Liu’s whereabouts, please call Fremont Police at 510-790-6800 x3.

