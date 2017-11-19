Missing New York girl found in San Diego motel with biological mother

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A missing girl will soon reunite with her family.

Her biological mother Renee Stong, who does not have custody allegedly took her.

The two were spotted in Southern California. Now the family is flying to San Diego to bring Lily home.

Ines Torres, Lily’s grandmother scrambled to find the first flight out of Rochester to San Diego.

“I just cant wait to get there and hold her my arms and bring her home safe. ” Ines Torres said.

According to Police Wednesday, Lily was allegedly abducted by her biological mother Stong.

Stong checked them into a Motel 6 in San Diego.

The San Diego Pollice say a clerk called 911 after seeing the two. Stong was later arrested. Lily was left with social services in San Diego.

” Right now she is in a shelter they are taking really good care of her. I trust in them that they are taking good care of her. ” Torres said.

the Executive Director of The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Ed Suk tells News 8, that last year there were 17 abductions in New York State.

“Sometimes those non custodial abductions can be in the heat of relationship battles and sometimes you have situations where the person is not entirely stable. ” Ed Suk said.

Stong allegedly picked up Lily at her bus stop. Although bus drivers go through training, there are lapses.

“There could be some confusion with someone looking quite similar that could potentionally be mom. The angle may not have been all that great for the bus driver to see.”

Torres, tells KRON4 sister station News 8 she just wants to her granddaughter back home. The two are expected back in Rochester Sunday.

