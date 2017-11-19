Fire Officials: Person rescued from under BART train seriously injured

By Published: Updated:
DALY CITY, CA - AUGUST 15: A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train operator waits for passengers to enter the train at the Daly City station on August 15, 2011 in Daly City, California. The hacker group "Anonymous" is planning a demonstration at a BART station this evening after BART officials turned off cell phne service in its stations last week during a disruptive protest following the fatal shooting of a man by BART police. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is suffering serious injuries after being rescued from under a BART train in San Francisco Sunday morning, according to San Francisco Fire.

Around 10:30 a.m. BART officials announced there was a medical emergency at Montgomery Station.

This prompted the officials to close to the station in the San Francisco and East Bay directions for at least an hour.

BART did not release any further details.

At 11:45 a.m., San Francisco Fire tweeted that someone was rescued from underneath a train.

The victim was rushed to a trauma center with serious injures, SF Fire said.

The victim was not identified. Details about how the person got beneath the train have not yet been released.

Montgomery Station was reopened by 12:30 p.m.

Riders should expect residual delays.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s