Fire Officials: Person rescued from under BART train seriously injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is suffering serious injuries after being rescued from under a BART train in San Francisco Sunday morning, according to San Francisco Fire.

Around 10:30 a.m. BART officials announced there was a medical emergency at Montgomery Station.

This prompted the officials to close to the station in the San Francisco and East Bay directions for at least an hour.

BART did not release any further details.

At 11:45 a.m., San Francisco Fire tweeted that someone was rescued from underneath a train.

The victim was rushed to a trauma center with serious injures, SF Fire said.

The victim was not identified. Details about how the person got beneath the train have not yet been released.

Montgomery Station was reopened by 12:30 p.m.

Riders should expect residual delays.

MONTGOMERY BART INCIDENT ADULT UNDER TRAIN SFFD RESCUED VICTIM AND OUR Paramedics have taken victim to the Truama Center With serious injuries This is a BART MEDIA EVENT SFFD clearing 1140 Hrs pic.twitter.com/nKTUuAxtit — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 19, 2017

