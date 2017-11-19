San Leandro police investigating rash of car burglaries

SAN LEANDRO (KRON)–San Leandro Police are investigating a rash of car burglaries that occurred in the wee hours of the morning on Monday.

According to police, the auto burglaries happened between midnight and 1:00 a.m. in three locations in the west part of town.

A total of 12 vehicles were broken into and all of them were entered by shattering a window. Police said witnesses to these crimes provided some suspect information to police, describing a newer dark-colored Honda Civic with “angled” tail lights. The suspect vehicle also had paper plates that read “Victory.”

Police are warning drivers to take precautionary measures to minimize their chances of becoming the victim of a burglary. Refrain from leaving valuables in plain sight, even the car is locked. Remove garage door openers, GPS, GPS dock, cell phone, power cords and change/money in the ashtray. In addition, never leave personal identification documents, such as the vehicle ownership title, insurance cards or credit cards in your vehicle.

