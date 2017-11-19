VIDEO: Local charity poker tournament raises $62k for Special Olympics

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Special Olympics of Northern California held its 6th Annual Charity Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament on Saturday.
The fundraiser gave the non-profit organization quite a boost, raising over $62,000.
KRON4’s Stanley Roberts was there and won the entire thing.
The money will help more than 21,000 athletes, who participate in 271 competitions.
Guess who won the entire #TexasHoldEm tournament? Well here’s a hint, in the end the winner had 2.5 millions in chips. @SONorCal pic.twitter.com/XxjnqbujYe
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) November 18, 2017
