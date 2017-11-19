VIDEO: Local charity poker tournament raises $62k for Special Olympics

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Special Olympics of Northern California held its 6th Annual Charity Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament on Saturday.

The fundraiser gave the non-profit organization quite a boost, raising over $62,000.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts was there and won the entire thing.

The money will help more than 21,000 athletes, who participate in 271 competitions.

