VIDEO: Man shot dead during business exchange at San Leandro gas station

By Published: Updated:

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A man was shot and killed during a business exchange Saturday in San Leandro, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. at the 76 gas station on East 14th. St., near the Bayfair Center police said.

The gas station attendant tells KRON4 he thought he heard a tire pop. When he looked outside, he saw a body laying by the gas pumps and called for help.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is at the scene this morning, where she says police found the 32-year-old victim suffering on the ground.

Police say he was trying to sell a cell phone, or some sort of electronic device, when he was shot.

He died at the scene.

The suspects took off in a car and are still on the loose, police said.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing story.

