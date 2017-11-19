WATCH: Video game about unwanted hair touching goes viral

CNN — A Black woman tired of people touching her hair turned her frustration into a video game.

“Hair Nah” is the brainchild of Momo Pixel.

She said she designed it after she was tired of people putting their hands in her hair uninvited.

The free computer game lets you design a character, then smack away as many hands as you can in 60 seconds.

While the game is supposed to be fun and funny, it tackles an issue experienced by many Black women.

Pixel says she wants people to know “how much of an invasion of privacy and personal space this is.”

She admits that she made the game difficult because she wanted to create a sense of anxiety, since that’s what a “Hair Nah” moment induces.

The game, released Wednesday, has gone viral.

