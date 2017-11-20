LIVE VIDEO: Bald eagle hatch watch is back!

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KRON) — We’re back on bald eagle hatch watch in Southwest Florida!

Bald Eagle Harriet and her mate, M15, have returned to the nest, patiently waiting for their eaglet to hatch.

Last December, people all over the country tuned in for months to help them keep an eye on their two eggs.

The baby birdies were named Freedom and Liberty following a “Name the Nestlings” social media campaign.

Nature lovers can enjoy the live feed, thanks to the Dick Pritchett Real Estate in Fort Myers Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

The real estate company has been providing a live look at the nest for four years now.

For those who enjoyed the livestream last year, welcome back! New comers, you’re in for a real treat!

*Dick Pritchett Real Estate wants you to know the eagles are unharmed by the cameras. SWFEC has worked with wildlife officials and local biologists to insure the eagle’s safety and will not interfere or intervene with any natural events in the nest. The stream shows Mother Nature in its true form and some content may not be suitable for all audiences.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES