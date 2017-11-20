Officials: Plans for Charles Manson’s remains ‘undetermined’

FILE - In this June 10, 1981 file photo, convicted murderer Charles Manson is photographed during an interview with television talk show host Tom Snyder in a medical facility in Vacaville, Calif. Authorities say Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate and several others, died on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. He was 83. (AP Photo, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prison officials say it’s “undetermined” what will happen with the remains of cult leader Charles Manson.

Manson died Sunday night after nearly a half-century behind bars. He was 83.

Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman with the California Department of Corrections, says he died of natural causes.

Prison officials previously said he had no known next of kin. State law says that if no relative or legal representative surfaces within 10 days, it’s up to the department to determine what happens with the body.

It’s unclear if Manson requested funeral services of any sort.

Manson’s followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969. The killings occurred on successive August nights and terrorized the city of Los Angeles.

