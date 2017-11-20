Officials: Plans for Charles Manson’s remains ‘undetermined’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prison officials say it’s “undetermined” what will happen with the remains of cult leader Charles Manson.

Manson died Sunday night after nearly a half-century behind bars. He was 83.

Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman with the California Department of Corrections, says he died of natural causes.

Prison officials previously said he had no known next of kin. State law says that if no relative or legal representative surfaces within 10 days, it’s up to the department to determine what happens with the body.

It’s unclear if Manson requested funeral services of any sort.

Manson’s followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969. The killings occurred on successive August nights and terrorized the city of Los Angeles.

