The World According to Gary: Trump blasts Marshawn Lynch for anthem antics

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Raiders disappointing trip to Mexico.
The Patriots pummeled the Raiders 33-8 in Mexico City Sunday.
The world watched as Tom Brady and co.
Something else, however, caught their eyes.
Marshawn Lynch sat for the American national anthem, then stood for the Mexican anthem.
Whether he meant to or not, he sparked a flurry of responses, including one from the President.
Trump tweeted that Lynch should be suspended by the league for what he did.
Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017
Is the President right?
Gary and Darya discuss in today’s edition of Gary’s World.
