The World According to Gary: Trump blasts Marshawn Lynch for anthem antics

Gary's World: Trump blasts Marshawn Lynch for anthem antics Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Raiders disappointing trip to Mexico.

The Patriots pummeled the Raiders 33-8 in Mexico City Sunday.

The world watched as Tom Brady and co.

Something else, however, caught their eyes.

Marshawn Lynch sat for the American national anthem, then stood for the Mexican anthem.

Whether he meant to or not, he sparked a flurry of responses, including one from the President.

Trump tweeted that Lynch should be suspended by the league for what he did.

Is the President right?

Gary and Darya discuss in today’s edition of Gary’s World.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s