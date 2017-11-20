VIDEO: Police investigate mysterious death at Concord hotel

CONCORD (KRON) — Police are investigating a suspicious death at hotel in Concord Monday morning.

Around 10:25 p.m.Sunday, officers responded to the Best Western Heritage Inn on the 4600 block of Clayton Rd., according to Concord Police.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the hotel this morning, where she says there is still an active crime scene at the back end of the building.

Police say a death occurred in one of the rooms, but no further details are being released at this time.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

