VIDEO: Safari West to reopen after surviving North Bay wildfires

By Published: Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Popular wildlife preserve Safari West is set to reopen for the first time since wildfires tore through Sonoma County and other parts of the North Bay.

The Santa Rosa park, which survived the firestorm without any casualties, will be back in business Monday morning.

Fires destroyed a house next to the preserve, and burned right up to the enclosure where cheetahs and hyenas live.

Luckily for the animals, that’s as close as flames got to their 400-acre home.

The first safari tour is scheduled to depart at 9:00 a.m.

Click here for more info on Safari West.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s