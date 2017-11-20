VIDEO: Safari West to reopen after surviving North Bay wildfires

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Popular wildlife preserve Safari West is set to reopen for the first time since wildfires tore through Sonoma County and other parts of the North Bay.

The Santa Rosa park, which survived the firestorm without any casualties, will be back in business Monday morning.

Fires destroyed a house next to the preserve, and burned right up to the enclosure where cheetahs and hyenas live.

Luckily for the animals, that’s as close as flames got to their 400-acre home.

The first safari tour is scheduled to depart at 9:00 a.m.

Click here for more info on Safari West.

We are excited to be reopening for safari tours this coming Monday, November 20th! Photo by Will… https://t.co/LkU6j9kmCI — Safari West (@SafariWest) November 18, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES