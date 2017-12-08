New Year’s Live 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Join KRON4 on New Year’s eve for a spectacular celebration to ring out 2017 and ring in 2018.

KRON4 will bring you more than three hours of entertainment and family fun from Las Vegas. Then as the clock strikes midnight KRON4 is live from San Francisco’s Embarcadero to bring you the fireworks from over the Ferry Building.

The evening begins at 8 p.m. with Live From Las Vegas New Year’s Eve. Dance around the house while enjoying musical acts of One Republic, Bon Joni, Richard Marx and The Blue Man Group.

Then at 11:30 p.m. KRON4’s New Year’s Live from San Francisco brings you the best fireworks from around the world and right here at home.

KRON4 will have its cameras perched atop the Hotel Vitale for the best view of the Bay Area’s best New Year’s Eve fireworks show from San Francisco’s Ferry Building.

Join the fun by sharing your photos with us of you celebrating or watching the show! To get your picture on-air, send them to us using the Report It! feature on the free KRON4 News app or tweet at us using the hashtag #KRON4NewYears

Watch the New Year’s Eve celebrations on the big screen in your family room or in the palm of your hand as our four and a half hour show will be streaming live right here on KRON4.com