Oakland police investigate shooting at shopping center

OAKLAND (KRON)–Oakland police are investigating a shooting that happened at a shopping center Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. at the Foothill Square Shopping Center on 108th and MacArthur.

The male victim was shot in the parking lot between Ross and Shoe Palace. One witness told KRON4 that the victim was shot in his face.

Police aren’t releasing any details on the victim and didn’t mention a suspect being arrested.


