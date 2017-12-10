Police capture suspect in Hillsborough kidnapping cold case

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH (KRON)–On Friday police arrested the suspect in the 1995 kidnapping of a 9-year-old Hillsborough girl, according to the Hillsborough Police Department.

According to police, the U.S. State Department provided information to the Hillsborough Police Department about 68-year-old Kevin Lin who’s a Southern California resident.

Hillsborough police responded to the Los Angeles area to conduct a follow-up investigation and based on information Lin was taken into custody on an active warrant in connection with the case.

He was transported to the San Mateo County Jail where is he being held on $5 million bail.

