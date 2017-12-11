1 of 2 men shot in Emeryville Target parking lot dies

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — One of the two men involved in a parking lot shooting in Emeryville died on Monday in the hospital.
Police say the gunman is 22-year-old Cameron Smith, of Oakland.
The shooting happened last Monday night outside the Target store right off 40th Street.
When police arrived, they found both victims in critical condition and found three guns.
The victim who died has been identified as 19-year-old Eondre Bolton.
The other victim remains in the hospital.
