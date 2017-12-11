BART increases patrols after explosion on NYC subway platform

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is increasing patrols Monday morning after news broke of an explosion in a New York subway station.

A man allegedly had an explosive device strapped to his body when it went off, injuring three other people on the platform.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is deeming the blast an “attempted terrorist attack.”

BART officials are responding by heightening their security, particularly on the platforms.

Officials say officers will be more visible on platforms throughout the day.

Riders are encouraged to do their part by reporting suspicious activity.

