Boy signs for help while sitting with Santa Claus

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WKRG) — A young boy sitting with Santa is going viral on social media for his silent message to his mom.

Kerry Spencer posted a photo of her little boy sitting with Santa on her twitter, @Swilua. She writes, “We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for “help.” You’re welcome.”

People tweeted back to Kerry saying her son was ‘mispronouncing’ the word. Kerry responded back acknowledging his sign wasn’t perfect, but it is the sign he makes when he needed help.

