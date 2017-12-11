California has record number of dead trees: 129 million

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — There is now a record number of dead trees in California–129 million dead trees.

That is concerning for fire officials who say the dead trees pose a risk to communities and firefighters if a wildfire breaks out.

The United States Forest Service says the tree die-off is happening for several reasons–the combination of five years of drought, rising temperatures, and bark beetle infestations.

They are even going as far as calling it a tree mortality crisis.

And they say to fix the problem, more funding must be dedicated to fire suppression.

Here is the full report: