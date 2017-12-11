Jury finds man guilty of murdering 5 family members in San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday morning a jury found Binh Luc guilty of murdering five family members in a home near San Francisco City College in 2012.

Luc was also found guilty on five counts of attempted robbery and two counts of burglary.

The case has been called one of the most gruesome in San Francisco’s history.

It was early morning in Mar. 2012 that a 12-year-girl dropped by her grandparent’s house on Howth Street near San Francisco City College–but she stumbled into a bloody horror show.

The grandparents, their daughter, son-and-daughter-in-law were beat to death with a hammer.

